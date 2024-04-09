WATCH: DJ Plays 'Bole Jo Koyal' During CSK vs KKR Match At Chepauk; Here's How MS Dhoni Reacted

A lighthearted moment occurred during the recent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk Stadium. The stadium DJ played the song "Bole Jo Koyal," which became a viral sensation during the previous Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The song gained fame due to internet clips featuring a Dhoni lookalike dancing to the tune. The clips sparked numerous memes and parodies on social media, associating the song with Dhoni himself.

Read Also | WATCH: MS Dhoni Shares Warm Hug With Gautam Gambhir After CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Eyes turned to former CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the song. True to his composed nature, Dhoni was seen on camera calmly adjusting his hair and putting on his cap, seemingly unfazed by the playful tribute.

Watch video here:

Dhoni's connection to the song further solidified recently when he appeared in a commercial for EMotorad's electric bicycle. The advertisement, shared by his teammate Suresh Raina, depicts Dhoni singing "Bole Jo Koyal" while enjoying a casual ride.

Read Also | MS Dhoni's New E-bike Ad Singing 'Bole Jo Koyal' Goes Viral, Fans React