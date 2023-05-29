WATCH: Fans at Narendra Modi Stadium treated to a mesmerising IPL 2023 recap during GT-CSK final match

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29 : The fans in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) witnessed something really amazing in form of a recap of this exciting season of the league.

After Gujarat Titans' inning was over, a half-time show was conducted to entertain fans. This featured a performance by rapper Divine and singer Jonita Gandhi. Amazing use of lighting and sound resources was done to put together a showcase of the best moments of IPL 2023.

This recap featured Dhoni's entrances to the field, which were met with loud cheers from crowds no matter what. Rinku Singh, who had a breakout season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was also a part of this recap as his celebration pose after smashing GT bowler Yash Dayal for five successive sixes in the final over during a run-chase was also shown. Rashid Khan's hat-trick against KKR, Suryakumar Yadav's maiden IPL century, Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh breaking stumps into two pieces with his yorkers against Mumbai Indians, Yuzvendra Chahal's history-making season with Rajasthan Royals, which took him to the top of bowling charts among other things formed this entertaining recap.

"Breathtaking! Incredible scenes at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad What a sight to recap an action-packed #TATAIPL 2023 season #CSKvGT | #Final," tweeted IPL.

Coming to the match, a 67-run stand between Shubman Gill (39 in 20 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha provided GT with a solid start. Then came a 64-run stand between Saha and Sai Sudarshan. Saha was dismissed for 54 off 39 balls, which had five fours and a six.

Sudarshan smashed 96 in just 47 balls, with eight fours and six sixes. He stitched an 81-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Hardik Pandya, who scored 21 off 12 balls.

Matheesha Pathirana took 2/44 in four overs. Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each.

The match is currently on hold due to rain.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad and Mohammed Shami.

