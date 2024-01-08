Watch: Hardik Pandya Shares Intense Gym Training Video Ahead of IPL 2024

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has resumed intensive training as he gears up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The cricketer had been sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained during the ODI World Cup 2023, forcing him to miss subsequent matches, including the South Africa tour and the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Pandya, who last played during India's match against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup, slipped on his bowling stride, leading to his exclusion from the tournament. The all-rounder is now eyeing a comeback in the IPL 2024 and has been putting in dedicated efforts to regain full fitness.

The all-rounder posted his workout video on social media where he can be seen doing his exercises in high intensity.

For the upcoming IPL season, Hardik Pandya is set to don the Mumbai Indians jersey after spending two years with the Gujarat Titans. The Mumbai Indians franchise traded Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore in an all-cash deal to accommodate Pandya in their squad.

The Mumbai Indians, during the IPL auction 2024, strengthened their squad by acquiring notable players. South African pacer Gerald Coetzee, purchased for Rs. 5 crore, is expected to bolster the team's fast bowling department. Additionally, Sri Lankan speedster Dilshan Madushanka was brought in for Rs. 4.60 crore. Other notable additions include Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, and Shivalik Sharma.

The decision to replace Rohit Sharma as captain was met with minimal reaction from Sharma himself, while the MI management clarified in a statement that the move aimed at ensuring the franchise's sustainability.