WATCH: Mayank Yadav Clicks Selfies with Fans After LSG vs GT Match, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Young paceman Mayank Yadav has become a fan favorite for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) both on and off the field during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Following LSG's victory over the Gujarat Titans on April 7, Yadav, a Delhi native, displayed his friendly personality by taking selfies with fans at Ekana Sports City. This came after he captured back-to-back Player of the Match awards, a first-ever feat for a player in their initial two IPL games.

Superstar Mayank, ek photo humare saath bhi le lo please 😂🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FvaLrQebUP — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 8, 2024

Yadav impressed with his bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore, grabbing 3/14, followed by another stellar performance with three wickets in his IPL debut against Punjab Kings.

LSG shared a video on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle showcasing Yadav interacting with the coaching staff. Fans' enthusiastic calls prompted the youngster to approach the stands with a smile and take pictures using a fan's phone. This gesture highlighted his appreciation for the fans' unwavering support.

However, in LSG's third match against the Titans, Yadav bowled only one over before leaving the field due to discomfort in his lower abdominal area, according to LSG CEO Vinod Bisht. While initially suspected to be a side strain, Yadav's workload will be managed cautiously as a precaution in the coming week.

The 21-year-old currently sits at number six in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap race, having taken six wickets in three games with an impressive average of nine and an economy rate of six. LSG stands at the third spot on the points table with three wins in four matches. Yadav is likely to miss the upcoming match against Delhi Capitals scheduled for April 12.