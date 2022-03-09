Watch! MS Dhoni warms up for IPL 2022 with huge sixes at CSK camp in Surat

Chennai Super Kings skipper and India legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted smashing bowlers out of the park with massive sixes in the CSK net session. In the video, Dhoni could be seen smashing sixes everywhere. Be it pull shots or his traditional sixes straight down the ground. The IPL 2022 will get underway on March 26 with Dhoni’s CSK taking on last year’s runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders.

That last six from Mahi 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/j9puE06Lmp — Sports Hustle (@SportsHustle3) March 8, 2022

CSK players have already started their practice ahead of their season opener against KKR. Meanwhile, Ireland pacer Josh Little has been roped in by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a net bowler for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. “Congrats to Josh Little who is heading off on a development opportunity with the Chennai Super Kings in the early stages of the upcoming IPL. The experience as a net bowler for CSK should be fantastic,” Cricket Ireland tweeted. CSK will be playing four matches each at the Wankhede Stadium, and DY Patil stadium and three each at the Brabourne Stadium and the MCA stadium in Pune.