Watch: Rachin Ravindra's grandmother performs 'Nazar Utarna' ritual on his visit to Bengaluru

New Zealand's cricket sensation, 23-year-old Rachin Ravindra, has been stealing the spotlight in the ICC World Cup 2023 with his stellar performance. Born to Indian parents in Wellington, New Zealand, Ravindra's name is a tribute to two of India's cricketing legends - Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

Following a triumphant match against Sri Lanka, Ravindra visited his grandparents' home in Bengaluru, where a heartwarming video of him participating in a traditional ritual to ward off evil, known as 'nazar utarna,' has gone viral. The ritual involves senior family members reciting mantras and making hand gestures, a familiar practice in many Indian households.

The video, gaining over 365k views, showcases the young cricketer's connection with his Indian roots, earning admiration and reactions from viewers.

Ravindra's cricketing journey began at the age of five in Wellington. In the current World Cup, Ravindra has emerged as the leading run-scorer, accumulating 565 runs in 9 innings, including three centuries and two fifties. His highest score in this World Cup is an impressive 123 not out. These outstanding statistics make Ravindra a standout player, especially considering it's his debut in the World Cup tournament.