Watch: Rohit Sharma gives reporter PLAYFUL tongue-lashing from team bus

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has once again showcased his humorous side in a recent interaction with reporters. As the Indian team bus departed from their hotel in Mumbai, Sharma had some light-hearted banter with a reporter capturing the moment, leaving both the journalist and teammate Shreyas Iyer amused.

A video of Rohit Sharma playfully scolding a reporter from the team bus has gone viral. Seated alongside Sharma, Shreyas Iyer was seen smiling as the captain engaged in some banter from across the bus mirror. The lighthearted moment has gained widespread attention, with fans appreciating Sharma's jovial demeanour.

India's cricket team secured their 10th consecutive win in the World Cup 2023 by defeating New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, earning them a spot in the grand finale on November 19 in Ahmedabad. In the other semi-final, Australia clinched victory against South Africa in a thrilling low-scoring encounter in Kolkata.

Rohit's aggressive and fearless batting throughout the tournament has drawn acclaim from fans and former cricketers alike. Nasser Hussain, in particular, highlighted Rohit's impact, emphasizing that his early onslaught against New Zealand's Boult, Southee, and Santner set the tone for India's success in the semi-final. Rohit has amassed an impressive 550 runs at a strike rate of 124 in the tournament, with a sensational performance in the first powerplay, accumulating 354 runs at a strike rate of 133. Hussain hailed Rohit as the "real" hero for Team India.

As the cricket world eagerly anticipates the clash between these cricketing giants, the stage is set for a high-octane final, where both teams will strive for World Cup glory.