Watch! Rohit Sharma loses cool at sound technician after defeat against Kolkata

5 time IPL champions Mumbai Indians slumped to their third consecutive defeat in the IPL against KKR in Pune yesterday. Pat Cummins, playing his first game of the season, came out to bat at seven and just turned the game completely slamming the second fastest IPL 50. A calm and composed captain, Rohit Sharma lost his cool after the defeat as he looked visibly frustrated during the post match interview. Rohit Sharma was caught on camera, snapping at seemingly a technician who was handling sounds at the MCA Stadium in Pune, urging the person to increase the volume so that he can hear the host amid all the noise from the crowd.

"Awaaz badhaao yaar uska," Rohit said, as caught on camera. Rohit Sharma lauded Pat Cummins for his exceptional knock and admitted that he never expected such kind of a knock from Australia’s Test captain. He also lamented the fact the bowlers didn’t bowl according to plan after having things under control for most parts of the innings. “Never expected him to come and play like that [on Cummins]. Lot of credit. The pitch got better and better to bat as the game went on. It was holding up initially. Overall it was a good pitch. With the bat we did not start well, in the last 4-5 overs to get 70+ was a great effort from the batting unit. We did not bowl according to the plan. We had the game till the 15th over, but then Cummins was brilliant.” Rohit Sharma and Co next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at the same venue.

