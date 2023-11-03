Watch: Special guest announces best fielder award for team India

The medal ceremony in the Indian dressing room has become a legendary tradition, and all eyes were on who would receive the special medal after India's convincing victory over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a special moment, the iconic Sachin Tendulkar announced the recipient of the medal, and it was none other than Shreyas Iyer, who was recognized as the best fielder for the match, even ahead of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Tendulkar praised the team's performance via a video call, where he made the announcement.

Iyer's excellence wasn't confined to his fielding skills. He delivered an outstanding batting performance, scoring a breathtaking 82 runs from just 56 balls, which played a pivotal role in India amassing a formidable total of 357 for eight in their allotted 50 overs. His impressive innings included six sixes and three boundaries.

India's comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka was a dominating display in all three facets of the game. It also confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup, making them the first team to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

The star of the match was undoubtedly Mohammed Shami, who achieved his second five-wicket haul in the current World Cup, ending with figures of 5-18. His exceptional bowling performance led to Sri Lanka being bowled out for a mere 55 runs, marking one of India's most significant victories in ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium.

The last time India faced Sri Lanka was in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo, where they bowled out the Lankan side for a mere 50 runs in 15.2 overs. In this recent encounter, India replicated their dominance by bowling Sri Lanka out for 55 runs in 19.4 overs, securing a resounding victory by a margin of 302 runs.

This spectacular win not only solidified India's position in the World Cup but also showcased the exceptional talents of Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami, who were instrumental in their triumph.Watch: Special guest announces best fielder award for team India!