WATCH: Virat Kohli's Reaction After Crowd Chants 'Kohli ko Bowling Do' During MI vs RCB Match Goes Viral

Virat Kohli, the star batsman for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), received a playful challenge from the crowd during his team's IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

With MI chasing a challenging target of 197, chants of "Kohli ko bowling do" (Give Kohli the bowling) erupted from the stands. A video capturing the moment went viral on social media, showing Kohli's good-natured response. He waved a "no" to the fans and cupped his ears in a gesture of sportsmanship.

Watch video here:

Virat Kohli's reaction on 'Kohli ko bowling do' chants. 😂👌pic.twitter.com/QqNK3kenVa — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 11, 2024

The incident occurred while MI openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma were batting. Shortly after, Kishan's explosive innings ended at 69 runs off 34 balls, with Kohli taking a catch at long-off.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul restricted RCB to 196/8. Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 53 off 23 deliveries in the death overs propelled RCB's total. Faf du Plessis (61) and Rajat Patidar (50) also contributed significantly. Bumrah's accuracy and variations stood out, reaffirming his bowling prowess.