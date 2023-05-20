We can't keep blaming the wickets: DC captain David Warner after defeat against CSK

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Following their massive 77-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals captain David Warner said that the team cannot complain about the wickets and must instead adapt to the conditions however tough it might be.

Chennai Super Kings cruised into the Play-offs as they beat Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (79 off 50) and Devon Conway (87 off 52) set the stage on fire to lay the platform with a 141-run stand. Shivam Dube(22 off 9) and Ravindra Jadeja(20* off 7) then provided the final acceleration with impactful cameos as CSK posted a mammoth 223/3.

Deepak Chahar then shone with a ball with an excellent spell of 3/22 as a combined bowling effort saw CSK restrict DC to 146/9 despite a brave effort from David Warner who fought the lone battle with a brilliant knock of 86(58).

"We can't keep blaming the wickets, we have been getting some of these this season. We have to adapt to the conditions however tough it might be. You have to back your game plan, hit boundaries and use your feet against spin. You can't get bogged down against any bowlers, partnerships would have been handy," David Warner said in a post-match presentation.

When asked about the Delhi Capitals' campaign, Warner stated that they had some positives, but losing several games harmed them a lot.

"There were some positives, we didn't go too badly with the ball, with the bat we didn't get partnerships, lost wickets in clumps, we lost some games badly and that hurt, we'll have to look at these things and come back strongly next season," said David Warner.

Warner gave credit to CSK's batters for their attacking stroke play.

"Credit to CSK, they out batted us today. We did see that it was a good pitch, boundaries early in the over and we could have put more pressure on their bowlers," he added.

