Melbourne [Australia], May 24 : Australian coach Andrew McDonald believes David Warner can have a strong impact on the upcoming World Test Championship final against India on June 7.

David Warner will also be a vital part of the Australian squad that will be facing England in the Ashes series commencing on June 16.

"We've picked him in the squad, and we feel that he's going to play a really significant part in the Ashes and the World Test Championship Final and that's why he's on the plane. We think he's got some good games left in him. We're optimistic with what Dave's got left," Andrew McDonald said on Australian radio station SEN, according to ICC website

At the international level, David Warner has been in a rough patch. In the 2022 Five Tests Ashes series, David Warner struggled to bat in the English conditions. He has just managed to get 95 runs with an average of 9.50 in the five Tests series against England.

McDonald believes that the left-handed batsmen can make an impact in the upcoming test series in June.

In 2022, David Warner scored a double hundred against South Africa in Melbourne and overcame his drought of two years which did not see him score a century.

David Warner has scored 8,158 runs in 187 innings in his Test career. He has scored 25 centuries and 34 half-centuries and his best Test score came against Pakistan in 2019 when he scored 335 runs.

McDonald also referred to his IPL run this season.

In IPL 2023, David Warner scored 516 runs in 14 innings. He smashed 69 boundaries and 10 maximums. His strike rate was 131.63.

"He's got still plenty to draw upon and we saw it early in the IPL as well. We saw a trend in terms of his form there. The doubters were out again around his game and then he was able to rebound and respond. He's in a good head space, I spoke to him as recently as yesterday and he's ready to go," McDonald said.

