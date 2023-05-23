"We fell short of goal": Virat Kohli shares heartfelt message

New Delhi [India], May 23 : Royal Challengers Bangalore ace batter Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt message on Tuesday after Gujarat Titans (GT) six-wicket victory knocked them out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs race on Sunday.

RCB had their moments in the IPL with notable victories against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. However, they fell short in the end as they failed to clinch victory in the do-or-die match against GT.

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 101* which was later on overshadowed by Shubman Gill's century in the second innings.

Kohli took to Twitter and thanked supporters for their support after falling short at the end of the season.

"A season which had it's moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way," Kohli wrote in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1660879653022871554?s=20

His partnership with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was one of the highlights of the entire season. The pair became the joint-highest partnership run scorers in a single season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

They reached this milestone during their side's IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday at Bengaluru.

The duo continued their consistent run in IPL this season, putting up a stand of 67 runs for the first wicket before skipper Faf Du Plessis was dismissed by Noor Ahmed for 28 runs.

With this, the duo's run tally as an opening duo soared to 939 runs this season, the joint-most by any pair, let alone an opening pair in the history of this league. They have three centuries and five half-century stands this season.

The RCB duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers also had 939 runs as a pair in the 2016 edition of the IPL.

