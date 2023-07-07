"We had to go for T20 mode": Netherlands' Bas de Leede after match-winning knock

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], July 7 : Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede on Thursday displayed a good performance with bat and ball at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo against Scotland in the Super Six match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

After guiding his team to a victory by four wickets, De Leede said in the post-match presentation that the run rate was accelerating to 10-11 runs per over and he switched to T20 mode.

"We had a look at the targets, where we wanted to be at the halfway point. Maxy and Vikram set the platform for the rest of us to finish it well. The rate was 10-11 RPO, so we had to go to the T20 mode, try as many runs as we could and see where it would take us. It's amazing, can't describe the feeling, it's going to be one big party tonight (on qualifying for the 2023 WC)," he said after winning the 'Player of the Match'.

The Netherlands put Scotland to bat first. Scotland scored 277/9 in their 50 overs. Their efforts were led by Brandon McMullen (106 in 110 balls with 11 fours and three sixes) and skipper Berrington, who scored 64 in 84 balls, with three fours and two sixes. Tomas Mackintosh also played a vital cameo of 38* in 28 balls, with five fours.

De Leede (5/52) was the star bowler for the Netherlands. Ryan Klein also took two for 59 runs.

Chasing 278, Vikramjit Singh (40) and Max ODowd (20) had a 65-run opening stand. de Leede scored 123 in 92 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. His inning brought the Netherlands to the brink of victory. Skipper Scott Edwards (25) and Saqib Zulfiqar (33*) also played some crucial knocks as the Dutch team chased down the total with more than seven overs and four wickets to spare.

Michael Leask (2/42) was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland.

De Leede earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show.

