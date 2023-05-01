"We have to hold back Axar from batting up so that he can play as finisher": DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Ahead of Delhi Capitals' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, the franchise's assistant coach Pravin Amre said that the team holds back their in-form all-rounder Axar Patel from batting up the order because of his finishing abilities.

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will play the 44th match of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

When asked about the Delhi Capitals' Vice-Captain Axar Patel's role in the batting order, Amre said as quoted by a press release from the franchise, "Axar has the ability to finish the game. We need someone to play the finisher's role. He has struck the highest number of sixes for us this season. Therefore, we have to hold him back sometimes, so that he can play the finisher's role in the batting order."

Axar has carried his international cricket form into franchise cricket. In eight matches so far, he has scored 211 runs at an average of 35.16. These runs have come at a strike rate of 142.56 and with a half-century. His best score this season is 54. He also has hit 11 sixes for DC.

Amre said that it would be extremely challenging to play against the defending champions and the team has to focus on the present despite a poor first half of the tournament.

He said, "Many teams have made comebacks after a poor start in the IPL. That is the beauty of this tournament. Any team can beat any side. That is why we have to give our best. It is going to be challenging for us to play against Gujarat. But you never know, what can happen in the IPL."

The Assistant Coach further added, "We have to stay in the present and focus on taking the two points in our next game. Our middle order has to bat better and we will look to improve our batting in the death overs."

Gujarat Titans are at the top of the IPL 2023 points table. They have won six matches, lost two and have 12 points. GT had won their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. On the other hand, DC is at the bottom with two wins and six losses. They have a total of four points. They had lost their previous match to Sunrisers Hyderabad by nine runs.

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor