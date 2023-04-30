We have to play good cricket in coming weeks to stay alive in tournament, got belief we can do it: DC's Mitchell Marsh

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Following his side's nine-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said that his side still has a great belief that they can play some good cricket in coming weeks to stay alive in the tournament.

The Delhi Capitals suffered a nine-run loss in a close encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday. Chasing a target of 198, Delhi Capitals came close but fell short by nine runs.

Speaking about the match, Mitchell Marsh, who put up a remarkable all-round show of 4/27 with the ball and 63 runs off 39 balls with the bat, stated as quoted by a press release from the team, "It was very disappointing to lose that one. We always talk about small margins in T20 cricket and there were probably a few areas where we let ourselves down but still proud of the group and a lot of belief in the group."

Speaking about his personal performance, the Aussie all-rounder said, "I try and keep my bowling very simple. I am really clear about my role. I try to use the wicket to my advantage with my cutters and slow balls. You always need a little bit of luck in T20 cricket, especially with my role. But the nice reward for a bit of hard work."

"It was a great partnership with Phil. I batted first time with him and I really enjoyed it. At times throughout this tournament so far we have lost early wickets, so it was nice for us to be able to set a platform, but unfortunately could not get us over the line. But, to be able to contribute with the bat, was very pleasing and hopefully, I can contribute to a few more wins," added Marsh, who stitched a solid partnership of 112 runs with Phil Salt.

Reflecting on the overall campaign so far, Marsh said, "It is very tough. I think everyone shares their disappointment about how things have not gone our way so far. But, we have got a lot of young guys that are getting some valuable experience playing at this level, which will hold Delhi in good stead for the future as well."

"We are still alive in the tournament but we will have to play some very good cricket over the next few weeks. It is still there and we have got great belief in the group that we can do it," he concluded.

Electing to bat first, SRH posted 197/6 in their 20 overs, powered by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (67 in 36 balls, with 12 fours and a six) and Heinrich Klaasen (53* in 27 balls, with two fours and four sixes). Mitchell Marsh (4/27) was the pick of the bowlers for DC.

In chase of 198, after the fall of skipper David Warner for a duck, Phil Salt (59 off 35 balls) and Marsh (63) provided DC with a great platform to pull off the chase with a 112-run stand for the second wicket, but DC lost some early wickets and fell short of a win despite Axar Patel's unbeaten 29. Mayank Markande was the pick of the bowlers for SRH with a spell of 2/20.

Marsh was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance.

DC is at the bottom of the points table with two wins and six losses. They have only four points to their name. On the other hand, SRH is in eighth place in the table with three wins and five losses. They have a total of six points.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in their next match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

