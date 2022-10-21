We let fans down, haven't batted well: WI captain after T20 World Cup exit

West Indian captain Nicholas Pooran expressed his disappointment and mentioned that the team has let down its fans after his team's exit at the T20 World Cup on Friday following a crushing defeat to Ireland.

The captain also cited his batting failure at the World Cup and was absolutely gutted about the West Indies exit.

"We have disappointed our fans and ourselves. It's definitely hurting. I have disappointed my guys with the way I performed," said Pooran after the match.

He also commented on the team's disappointing batting performance at the World Cup. Pooran mentioned that the pitch was batting-friendly and the total was never enough for the bowlers to defend.

"It's tough, we haven't batted well in this tournament at all. On a really good batting surface, making 145, it's a really difficult task for the bowlers. It was going to be a challenge," mentioned the left-hander.

The captain congratulated the Irish team on their qualification for the Super 12 and said, "Congratulations to Ireland, they batted fantastically and bowled well today. There are a lot of positives, Jason is back to bowling well, King is batting wonderfully, and Joseph is stepping up with the ball for us. This is a learning experience for us."

Explosive batter Paul Stirling remained unbeaten and played a match-winning knock of 66 runs from 48 deliveries to knock the West Indies out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Chasing the target, Ireland went hell for leather from the beginning and scored 64 runs from their powerplay overs. Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie opened the inning for Ireland and took a liking to the West Indian bowlers clobbering them all over the park.

Akeal Hosein, who was smashed for 16 runs in his first over came back in the eighth over to dismiss the Irish captain Balbirnie for 37 off 23 balls. The batter made sure that his team got off to a flier and stitched a 73-run first-wicket partnership before walking back to the pavilion.

West Indies could only manage the Ireland captain's wicket in the entire inning.

Lorcan Tucker walked in at number three and went about in the same fashion as his captain taking apart the West Indian bowlers.Sterling continued his merry way to notch up his half-century in the 12th over off just 32 balls.

Tucker was caught out of Odean Smith in the same over but was called back as Smith had overstepped giving the batter a reprieve.

Things worsened for the West Indies as both the batter looked to score freely and ensured that the Indies never came back in the match.

The batting duo of Stirling and Tucker took Ireland over the line as they stitched a 77-run partnership

The match saw West Indies opt to bat first and post a below-par total in the first inning.

Brandon King was the only batter to apply himself at the crease, remaining unbeaten on 62 runs.

Gareth Delany picked up three wickets for Ireland giving away just 16 runs, earning him the 'Player of the Match'.

( With inputs from ANI )

