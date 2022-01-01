'We saw this even during Dhoni's time'- Ex-Pakistani skipper commented on India's captain election pattern

After the BCCI appointed KL Rahul as the ODI captain in Rohit Sharma's absence. Ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt commented on the decision and explained the logic behind it, he said “Virat Kohli will not lead this team any further. And when he is no longer going to captain the team, they will pick the vice-captain as the stand-in captain, who will lead the team in the future and also captained an IPL team. I don't see the reason why they will not give him (Rahul) this opportunity.”

He further added that “This has been the pattern that Indian cricket has been following. Whenever there is a chance, they give youngsters the opportunity and hand him the responsibility to test him. So I feel this is a good opportunity for KL Rahul. We saw this even during MS Dhoni's time, whenever India were up against smaller nations, he used to hand the captaincy to youngsters and the team used to win. So this is their pattern and I feel this is a good way to judge a player by handing him the responsibility."

Earlier, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma explained why Rahul is named the skipper in Rohit's absence, during the online interaction he said, "We are looking at KL Rahul as a three-format player, and he has got good experience of captaincy. He has proved his leadership qualities. That is what all selectors think. When Rohit is not fit, we thought KL is the best one to handle the side. We have good confidence in him, and we are grooming him."



