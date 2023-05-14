'We want to enjoy the challenges', says captain Balbirnie on Ireland's upcoming hectic schedule

Dublin, May 14 Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie knows the importance of his side's hectic upcoming schedule as they attempt to qualify for two major ICC tournaments and he wants his players to enjoy the challenges that are coming over the next few weeks.

While Ireland are currently in England for the final match of their three-game ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League campaign against Bangladesh, their attention will quickly turn to a one-off Test match against a fierce rival at The Home of Cricket and qualifying for the next two major ICC events.

Ireland take on England in a one-off Test at Lord's next month a venue Balbirnie freely admits that many of his teammates have never played at before the European side travel to Zimbabwe for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be closely followed by the 2023 T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final in Scotland that provides direct entry to the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.

Ireland require a top-two finish at both ICC tournaments to earn a place in the event directly and Balbirnie knows how important these upcoming fixtures are for his side.

"I don't want to look too far ahead but, naturally, that 50-over qualifier and T20 qualifier post-Zimbabwe are the two most important schedules in our calendar at the moment," Balbirnie was quoted as saying by ICC.

"But we want to enjoy ourselves. We want to enjoy the challenges that are coming over the next few weeks and hopefully we can embrace them and play a certain way that people want to watch us," he added.

The Test against England is also a boon for Balbirnie and Ireland, with the match to be the fourth five-day contest that the Irish have contested this year following one Test against Bangladesh and two against Sri Lanka.

"It's very exciting for a number of us who haven't played at Lord's. But it's a special event in the English cricket calendar, never mind our own calendar. So we're very fortunate and privileged to be able to play there," said Balbirnie.

"We know the type of cricket England are playing is amazing to watch, so it'll be nice to come up against it and try to find our own way of competing against it. Hopefully we can play good cricket and try to match them as best we can," he added.

One player who will be crucial for Ireland in all those upcoming matches is young batter Harry Tector, with the 23-year-old fresh from a career-high140 against Bangladesh in their ongoing ODI series in Chelmsford.

Balbirnie said Tector's innings was the best ODI knock he has ever seen from an Ireland player and knows how pivotal the in-form right-hander is for his side.

"His performances in the last 12 to 18 months have been so good for us, and particularly in 50-over cricket," Balbirnie said of Tector.

"I think that was as good a knock as I've seen in Irish colours for a 50-over game. He's just got all the attributes to go on and be one of the greats of Irish cricket and I hope that we can help him on his way, and he continues to put in scores for us. The more runs he gets for us, the better place we're going to be," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor