"We weren't up to it," Netherlands captain Edwards after losing to Zimbabwe in ICC World Cup qualifier

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 21 : In the ICC World Cup qualifier match on Tuesday, Zimbabwe defeated the Netherlands and won the match by six wickets.

Following the defeat, Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said, "We dropped catches, we weren't up to it today," as per the official website of ICC.

The Netherlands put up a total of 315/6 but it was comfortably chased by Zimbabwe. They achieved the target in just 40.5 over. Zimbabwe scored 319/4.

After the match, in the post-match conference, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said, "Thought we had ourselves in the game at 315. That's definitely enough to win the game but it's a good wicket. We dropped catches, we weren't up to it today. They batted well, just disappointing," according to the official website of ICC.

He further added, "The conditions were different to what they were when we played here a couple of months ago. It was pretty good throughout the game. We had to bowl and field better. Raza is a serious batter."

While concluding he said, If their batters in the top-order get going, they can be dangerous. We didn't bowl our best and they capitalised. These tournaments come quick and fast, got to put it behind you. We have some positives. It's a long tournament.

Zimbabwe chased down a massive target of 315 comfortably in just 40.5 overs and by six wickets in hand in the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier match at Harare in Zimbabwe.

Sikandar Raza's all-around performance outplayed the Netherlands. He took a four-wicket haul in the match followed by an explosive knock of 102 off 54 balls.

Batting first, the Netherlands posted a total of 314. Opener Vikramjit Singh scored the highest runs of 88 off 111 balls for the team. Captain Scott Edwards also smashed 83 off 72 balls. Max O'Dowd hit a fifty for the Netherlands.

Sikandar Raza displayed a brilliant performance, he took four wickets by conceding 55 runs. Richard Ngarava dismissed two batters by conceding 40 runs.

Chasing a total of 315, Zimbabwe got to a good start, their openers Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine built a fifty-run partnership. Joylord scored 40 off 55 balls and Craig scored 50 off 48 balls.

After their dismissal, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza steered the innings.

Sikandar Raza scored an unbeaten 102 off 54 and Williams hit 91 off 58.

For the Netherlands, Shariz Ahmad was the pick of the bowler. Bas de Leede and Vikramjit Singh cleared one-one batter each.

Brief scores: Netherlands: 315 (Vikramjit Singh 88, Scott Edwards 83, Sikandar Raza 4/55) Vs Zimbabwe: 319 (Sikandar Raza 102, Sean Williams 91, Shariz Ahmad 2/62).

