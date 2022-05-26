We will come back stronger: Gautam Gambhir reacts after Lucknow's ouster from IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir took to social media on Thursday and backed the team to bounce back stronger next year after they crashed out of IPL 2022 in the Eliminator. LSG, one of the two newbies in the tournament, made their way out after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 14 runs in Kolkata.

LSG impressed as early as their first season, winning 8 matches in the league stages. However, on Wednesday, LSG were not at their best against RCB who rode on a stunning hundred (112 not out in just 58 balls) from Rajat Patidar to storm into Qualifier 2."Hard luck today but a great tournament for our new team. We’ll come back stronger.Until we meet again!" Gambhir wrote in an Instagram post. Gambhir was seen having an animated chat with KL Rahul after the game.