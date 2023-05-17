New Delhi [India], May 17 : Delhi Capitals are ready to go against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar said there's a lot of pride at stake and there are still two points to play for.

"We won't change our approach and we will try to finish as high as possible on the points table. We lost too many wickets in a cluster in the last game. We got off to a good start, but we couldn't finish the match. We'll look to improve upon this aspect of our batting in our next two games."

The Assistant Coach said he's hoping for a good batting track for the match against Punjab Kings. "Dharamsala is a spectacular venue. Hopefully, we'll get a good batting track which will give the batters a chance to play a bit more freely."

Agarkar also heaped praise on speedster Ishant Sharma for his performance this season, "Ishant has been really good around the group. The younger bowlers can learn from the way he has conducted himself and prepared for games. He's been terrific for us this season."

The match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

