West Indies looking for change in fortune in India ODI series after 3-0 defeat against Bangladesh

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said they are looking forward to the ODI series against India to correct some rights and wrongs.

West Indies are looking for redemption in the ODI series against India after getting clean swept against Bangladesh in the 3-0 match ODI series at home.

"I believe in the guys and believe in the talent that we have here and willingness of the guys to learn. Everyone wants to get better; everyone is asking questions. Everyone is asking how to get better and that's something I admire from the guys so far coming from the Bangladesh series," ESPNcricinfo quoted Nicholas Pooran as saying.

"We're just looking forward to some things going our way because the guys have been putting in a lot of work and we're looking forward to this India series to correct some rights and wrongs," he continued.

The first ODI between West Indies and India will be played Friday and the West Indies white ball captain has called up his team for a greater fight while being irrespective of the game conditions which was a big variable in the last series against Bangladesh.

"As a group we felt like in international cricket 9.30 games, you can't control certain things. For us I felt the biggest learning is believe that we can fight - doesn't matter the conditions," said Pooran said.

Pooran pointed out how pitch conditions shouldn't be affecting the batting order much, as the opposing team is also playing under similar conditions.

"We need to assess as players really quickly and understand that if it's difficult for us, it's difficult for the opposition as well," said the 26-year-old captain.

"For us as a batting group, we need to hang in there as long as possible in tough conditions and tough times and believe that whatever we got is respectable and gives us a chance in the game," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

