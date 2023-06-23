West Indies spinner Yannic Cariah undergoes nose surgery to repair fracture

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 23 : West Indies all-rounder Yannic Cariah has undergone a surgery to repair a fracture in his nose on Thursday in Harare, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

He suffered a facial injury in the training session on Saturday after a ball hit him on the face on the eve of their match ICC Men's World Cup qualifiers match.

Floyd Reifer, an assistant coach for the West Indies, was also smacked on the face on Wednesday in another training session. He also underwent the same procedure. According to the board, he will carry on with his coaching responsibilities while under the care of the medical staff.

Cariah will be with the squad under the care of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) medical team, the board said in a statement.

Cricket West Indies said that Cariah's availability to play the game would be updated after a few days, looking into his recovery.

West Indies have so far played two matches in the World Cup qualifier and have won both games.

In their first game, West Indies won against the USA by 39 runs. Then they defeated Nepal by a huge margin of 101 runs.

Caribean will now take on Netherlands in their last game of the group stage on Monday.

