West Indies vs India, 1st ODI: West Indies win toss opt to bowl first

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field first. It was only in May this year that Pooran took over as captain of the ODI and T20I teams and West Indies started their new journey with a 3-0 blanking of the Netherlands. But back-to-back series defeats against Pakistan and Bangladesh are only proof that there is much work to do. Since January 2021, West Indies have featured in eight ODI series.India on the other hand, a completed their assignment in England, registering a 2-1 series victory in the ODIs to go with a similar 2-1 win in the T20Is.