West Indies vs Scotland: Scotland cause big upset, defeat West Indies by 42 runs

Scotland beat two-time champions West Indies by 42 runs at Hobart. Scotland scored 166 runs in the first innings with left-handed opener George Munsey scoring 66(53). West Indies only managed only 118 runs in their quota. However, that score seemed under par at first but a brilliant effort by the ball and some poor batting meant, it was Scotland who finished on top. West Indies will be very disappointed with their performace! They were extremely poor with the bat. They were off to a good start but post the 6th over, they lost wickets in heaps.

After the top three, just the one batter crossed the 10-run mark and that was Holder. The game just came all down to his performance but it was too much of an ask from him. In the end, they have fallen short by a big margin. The likes of Watt and Michael Leask really made run-scoring tough and both got crucial wickets. They finished with 5 between them and only gave away 26 in the 8 overs bowled by them. Those 8 overs really turned the game completely in the favor of Scotland and the pacers backed up the good job and ensured their side came out on top.