Harleen Deol's Maiden Century Powers India to 358 in 2nd ODI Against West Indies

India’s women’s cricket team posted a massive total of 358 for five in the second ODI against West Indies on Tuesday. This is only the second time the team has surpassed the 350-run mark in ODIs.

Innings Break!#TeamIndia post a mammoth total of 358/5 in their innings with some top notch batting display 🔥



Over to our bowlers 👊



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/u2CL80qolK#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/7w3TgUHaQS — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 24, 2024

Opting to bat first, India began strongly with Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal putting together a solid 110-run opening partnership. Mandhana scored 53 runs while Rawal contributed 76. Harleen Doel then took center stage and smashed 115 off 103 deliveries in a commanding display. Jemimah Rodrigues added a crucial 52 to further strengthen the total.

For West Indies, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Deandra Dottin and Zaida James managed to pick up a wicket each but were unable to contain the Indian batters.

Brief Scores:

India: 358/5 in 50 overs (Harleen Doel 115; Pratika Rawal 76; Afy Fletcher 1/38).