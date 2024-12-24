Harleen Deol's Maiden Century Powers India to 358 in 2nd ODI Against West Indies

India's women's cricket team posted a massive total of 358 for five in the second ODI against West Indies

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 24, 2024 06:25 PM2024-12-24T18:25:06+5:302024-12-24T18:31:03+5:30

India’s women’s cricket team posted a massive total of 358 for five in the second ODI against West Indies on Tuesday. This is only the second time the team has surpassed the 350-run mark in ODIs.

Opting to bat first, India began strongly with Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal putting together a solid 110-run opening partnership. Mandhana scored 53 runs while Rawal contributed 76. Harleen Doel then took center stage and smashed 115 off 103 deliveries in a commanding display. Jemimah Rodrigues added a crucial 52 to further strengthen the total.

For West Indies, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Deandra Dottin and Zaida James managed to pick up a wicket each but were unable to contain the Indian batters.

Brief Scores:
India: 358/5 in 50 overs (Harleen Doel 115; Pratika Rawal 76; Afy Fletcher 1/38).

