We've got unbelievable coaching staff, they know so much about game: DC's Phil Salt

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 : Explosive Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Phil Salt on Wednesday heaped praise on Delhi's coaching staff head coach Ricky Ponting and assistant coach Shane Watson saying that it is unbelievable for him to work under players who have played so much cricket and know so much about the game.

Currently, CSK is in second place in the points table with six wins and four losses, with one match failing to produce a result. They have a total of 13 points. On the other hand, DC is at the bottom with four wins and six losses. They have a total of eight points and would be aiming to reach double-digits. CSK had won its previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI) while DC had won their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In their last five matches, DC has found form and won four matches. CSK on the other hand has won two, lost two and one ended in a no-result.

"Firstly, it's great to be out there. I didn't start in the team for the first few games, so to come into the side and to put a couple of performances together, I am really happy with that. To win us the game, even happier. You have to get your head around the different conditions and different sorts of wickets, the surfaces you might play on. I made a couple of small technical adjustments but nothing too wholesale, So far so good. I am loving it (tournament), I am taking in as much as I can," Phil Salt said before the match.

DC has delivered inconsistently but has shown flashes of brilliance as of late. With opener and skipper David Warner (330 runs) searching for some runs since the last few matches, a 14-ball knock of 22 gave indications that Warner of the old could be back. Mitchell Marsh (120 runs) and Phil Salt (151 runs) have put up an exhibition of power-hitting in the last few matches, with Salt's 45-ball 87 being a highlight against RCB.

"We've got an unbelievable coaching staff here. To have Punter and Watto, just to name a couple, is unbelievable for me. They've played so much cricket, they know so much about the game. It's about trying to get as much as I can out of them every day. (DC's approach) Every game realistically for us is a final, same as the last game so nothing changes in that regard. The mentality has to be the same. We know Chennai are a very strong side, especially at home. Not many teams come here and win. If we are going to get the points today, we have to go out, play positively and really take it to them," he added.

Coming to the match, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

