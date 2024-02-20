What is the Meaning of Akaay? Know the Origin and Meaning of the Name of Virat-Anushka's Son

Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma proudly announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, on Tuesday, February 20.

Sharing their joy on various social media platforms, Anushka Sharma's heartfelt note read, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka."

What is the meaning of Akaay?

'Akaay' is a Turkish Origin word that carries a gender-neutral meaning, signifying "Shining Moon" and specifically symbolizing the radiant light of a full moon. This recent addition to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's family comes after the birth of their first child, Vamika, in 2021. In an earlier Instagram post, Anushka introduced Vamika to the world, expressing profound gratitude for the experience of motherhood. The name "Vamika" is rooted in Sanskrit and means Goddess Durga.