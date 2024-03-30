Who Is Mayank Yadav? All About the Young Gun Who Bowled Fastest Ball of IPL 2024

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long been a proving ground for young talent, both domestic and international. Players hone their skills in domestic tournaments, but the IPL offers a chance to test themselves against established stars.

Saturday's matchup between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow provided another platform for young players to shine. LSG fielded two debutants: spinner M. Siddarth and fast bowler Mayank Yadav.

The secret we've been keeping 😍🔥pic.twitter.com/BapLhcI2dR — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 30, 2024

Who is Mayank Yadav

The 21-year-old right-arm pacer made his professional debut in October 2022 for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Manipur. He impressed with his raw pace, consistently clocking over 150 kilometers per hour (kmph) in his four overs and taking 2-23.

Yadav continued his rise in December 2022, making his List A and first-class debuts within a day of each other against Haryana and Maharashtra, respectively. The Lucknow Super Giants picked him up for his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the 2023 IPL auction.

Though he didn't play in the 2023 season, Yadav got his IPL opportunity on Saturday. Introduced in the 10th over, he immediately surpassed 145 kmph, reaching 150 with his third delivery. His pace proved decisive in Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in the 12th over. The English batsman mistimed a pull shot and was caught in the deep. Yadav later added Prabhsimran Singh's wicket to his tally.

Here's Mayank Yadav's Record in domestic cricket: