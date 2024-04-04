Who is Shashank Singh? Player Bought by Mistake Powers PBKS to Thrilling IPL 2024 Win Against GT

Uncapped Indian all-rounder Shashank Singh emerged as the unlikely hero for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their thrilling victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024. Chasing 200 to win, PBKS faced a tough challenge, but Singh's fiery 50 off just 23 balls propelled his team to a memorable win.

2️⃣ Points ✅



Young guns Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma win it for @PunjabKingsIPL 🙌



They get over the line as they beat #GT by 3 wickets 👍



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/0Sy2civoOa#TATAIPL | #GTvPBKSpic.twitter.com/m7b5f8jLbz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2024

Who is Shashank Singh?

Shashank Singh, a 32-year-old batting all-rounder, has previously played for Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He gained recognition during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad, impressing cricket legend Brian Lara with his skills. Singh currently represents Chattisgarh in List A cricket, making his debut in 2015.

What is IPL Auction Confusion?

The IPL Auction 2024 took an unexpected turn when Punjab Kings (PBKS) found themselves in a controversy regarding the bidding for Shashank Singh. The bidding process witnessed a moment of chaos as PBKS initially bid for Singh at his base price of Rs. 20 lakh. However, after the hammer fell, they attempted to retract their bid, expressing confusion and indicating they didn't want the player. This created a tense situation at the auction table.

Auctioneer Mallika Sagar stood firm on auction rules, emphasizing that once a bid is confirmed and the hammer falls, the team is obligated to take the player. Despite discussions and attempts to reverse the bid, PBKS ultimately had to stick with their bid for Shashank Singh, securing him for his base price.

PBKS Clarifies the Incident

Following the controversy, PBKS issued a statement clarifying the situation. They stated that Shashank Singh was always on their radar and that the confusion arose due to two players with identical names being on the auction list. PBKS expressed their delight in having Singh join their team and anticipated his contributions to their success in IPL 2024.

"Punjab Kings would like to clarify that Shashank Singh was always on our target list. The confusion was due to 2 players of the same name being on the list. We are delighted to have him onboard and see him contribute to our success," Punjab Kings wrote in a post on X.