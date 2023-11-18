Why Mamata Banerjee is angry with team Indi's saffron practice jersey

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of what she termed as an attempt to "saffronise" various institutions, including the Indian cricket team, during the inauguration of Jagadhatri Puja at Posta Bazar in central Kolkata on Friday.

Banerjee expressed her disapproval, alleging that the BJP has introduced saffron color not only in the practice jerseys of the cricket team but also in the painting of Metro stations. She stated, "They are trying to paint the entire country saffron. We are proud of our Indian players, and I believe they will be champions in the World Cup. But they (BJP) brought in saffron colors there as well, and our boys now practice in saffron-colored jerseys. The Metro stations have been painted saffron. This is unacceptable."

Without explicitly naming anyone, Banerjee criticized what she considered partisan politics. She remarked, "I don't have problems with them erecting statues, but they are trying to turn everything saffron. These theatrics cannot always lead to benefits. Power comes and goes."

The BJP swiftly responded to Banerjee's allegations, with BJP leader Rahul Sinha dismissing them as a "reflection of a vindictive approach." Sinha remarked, "After a few days, she might question why our national flag has saffron colour in it. We don't deem it fit even to react to such statements."

Lashing out at the Centre for withholding funds for the state, Banerjee said the BJP-led central government is prompt in spending crores on front-page advertisements but has stopped the "due funds of the state, thus depriving thousands of (MGNREGA) workers in the state.". "First, I fought with CPI(M). Now I have to fight with the party in power in Delhi," she said. While talking about the upcoming edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit, Banerjee claimed that more than 70,000 businessmen have left the country.

"These businessmen could have invested in the country, and money could have been used here. But now they have moved out. We hope good sense prevails (in BJP leader)," she said.