Why Sunil Gavaskar wants India vs Australia cricket World Cup final?

In a thrilling semi-final clash against New Zealand, India emerged victorious, earning a coveted spot in the final of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. Led by Captain Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team showcased their prowess, setting the stage for a showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The prospect of India claiming an ICC trophy, a feat not achieved since 2013, adds extra intensity to the final. Rumours circulated about a pitching change at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to favour Indian spinners, but after the match, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar expressed frustration over such speculations.

"I hope Australia comes through because then we will read some more rubbish about the pitch being shifted. And, then to see all those stupidos proven wrong with 713 runs scored on this pitch, which was supposed to be a shifted pitch, that is also going to happen. I would love to see that come from Australia and their media. I would love to see those morons being proven wrong once again. Never mind who wins. The runs and the way the pitch behaves," remarked Sunil Gavaskar on Star Sports.

The semi-final against New Zealand showcased Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century and a remarkable century by Shreyas Iyer, propelling India to a commanding 397 for four. Rohit Sharma's aggressive start, Kohli and Iyer's brilliant centuries, and Shubman Gill's fluent 80 set an imposing target.

In response, New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell formed a substantial partnership, contributing to a total of 327. However, Mohammed Shami's exceptional bowling, with figures of 7/57, proved instrumental in restricting New Zealand's chase.

The match witnessed Rohit Sharma's explosive innings, setting the tone early on. Despite his departure, Shubman Gill took charge, followed by significant contributions from Kohli and Iyer, leaving New Zealand with a daunting target. Gill, who retired hurt due to cramps, returned to finish unbeaten on 80 off 66 balls.

Virat Kohli's milestone century marked a historic moment, making him the first batter to achieve 50 ODI centuries in the history of the game, surpassing his idol Sachin Tendulkar.

With the win, India advances to the final, igniting anticipation among fans eager to witness a potential end to the trophy drought. The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host a high-stakes encounter as India aims for World Cup glory in the final showdown on Sunday.