WI v ENG: Ollie Robinson moves closer to winning fitness battle ahead of second Test

Bridgetown (Barbados), March 15 England pacer Ollie Robinson inched closer to be declared fit for selection in England's squad for the second Test in Barbados after going through a full training session on Monday.

The right-handed quick put in a long bowling session at the Kensington Oval ahead of Wednesday's second Test, according to reports from the England camp.

Robinson missed the first Test, which ended in a draw in Antigua, due to a back spasm he suffered during a warm-up match.

With interim coach Paul Collingwood describing his progress as "really positive" over the weekend, the 28-year-old Robinson had an extended session on Monday, the reports said.

The Sussex pacer will be keenly monitored for the next 24 hours and the team management may also ask him to take up one more session before taking a final decision. What will also be playing on their minds will be the fact that Robinson has pulled up short midway through a match on a few occasions this season.

However, if he is declared fit to play, England could be seriously considering including him as they are looking to boost their bowling for the second Test.

Mark Wood is out with an elbow injury he sustained in Antigua and though Saqib Mahmood looks set for his debut, the England management would love to have Robinson as another option for rotating the bowlers and reduce the burden on Chris Woakes and Craig Overton, who had toiled hard in the first Test, sending down 39 and 42 overs.

Robinson could be that option if he is declared fit and the team management is convinced that he has recovered enough to last the entire Test.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor