Will Dua Lipa perform at the World Cup 2023 final? Listen to what Shubman Gill is asking her

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is just one match away from concluding, with the final match scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Amid the mega showdown between India and Australia. It is also being reported that the closing ceremony will be a star-studded event.Several reports have been doing the rounds that Hollywood pop icon Dua Lipa might perform at the closing ceremony of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. This was sparked after the singer interacted with three cricketers - Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Kane Williamson ahead of the first semi-final. During the virtual interaction, Gill asked Lipa if you had to perform one song at the opening and closing ceremonies of the World Cup which one it would be.

Her response was the song 'Physical' and ‘One Kiss’. Speculations about Dua Lipa performing at the closing ceremony gained momentum after a video of the AskDua session took place and was widely shared by Star Sports India on X.

However, much to everyone's surprise, the pop star will not perform in the closing ceremony before the final if you carefully listen to Shubman's interaction with the singer. Nevertheless, there is still a possibility of other popular artists gracing the closing ceremony. Even BCCI is tight-lipped on Dua Lipa's availability for the closing ceremony. Speaking about the semi-final clash, hosts India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in Mumbai to qualify for the final. On the other hand, Australia reached the finals after clinching a thrilling three-wicket victory over South Africa in the second semi-final at Edeb Gardens in Kolkata.India and Australia have met in the ODI World Cup final earlier too. In the 2003 final, Ricky Ponting-led Australia defeated India by 125 runs.