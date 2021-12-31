Will pounce at every given opportunity: Virat Kohli on victory in 1st Test against SA

India's Test skipper Virat Kohli expressed his happiness after his side clinched their first Test match in Centurion as they defeated South Africa by 113 runs on the final day of the game on Thursday.

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. Virat said he is hopeful that his side will maintain their form and emerge victorious in the second Test at Johannesburg.

"This series in South Africa in any place is not easy and Centurion is obviously the most difficult of them all. We ended up getting the result in four days is testimony to the fact that we have become the side that we wanted and today the strength of the squad was on full display in this Test match, with the bowl, with the bat, and the field. We were just looking for opportunities and that's how play our cricket. If given an opportunity at any stage, we will pounce on it," said Virat Kohli in a video posted on BCCI TV.

"It's a beautiful position to be in one-nil up away from home, put the opposition under pressure again in the second Test for us is a golden opportunity and that's something I am certain that every player is looking forward to and I can't wait for Johannesburg," he added.

The skipper further said that India have played some outstanding cricket for the last two to three years as they are becoming better with each game.

"New Year is a really good marker to analyse how you played your cricket. I think we have played some outstanding cricket and not just this year but over the last 2-3 years, we have played outstanding games, especially overseas. We are a side that is confident and better with what cricket we play," said Kohli.

India and South Africa will next lock horns in the second Test in Johannesburg from Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

