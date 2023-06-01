Windies ‘A’ player faces racial abuse in Bangladesh BCB takes immediate action

West Indies A team skipper Joshua de Silva said that he is disappointed that racist remarks were hurled at his team during the second day of the third and final unofficial Test against Bangladesh A at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. A fan from the stands of SICS came up with the racist remark for the first time when Nurul Hasan when taking guard after coming to bat with his side struggling at 117-6 in reply to mammoth 445 runs. The fan again shouted after a while, loud and clear, and was heard by the member of the touring team as their skipper Da Silva came to the on-field umpire Masudur Rahman and complained about it.Masudur immediately informed match referee Neeyamur Rashid regarding the incident and immediately action was taken with the help of BCB security officials. They authorities got hold of the fan and sent him out of the ground before the play resumed again.

"I wasn't very sure with what the umpire said. There were some racist remarks being passed, and we didn't understand, obviously. And the umpire came to me and told me that they using some offensive language, and he dealt with the situation," Da Silva told Cricfrenzy."It's always disappointing when those (racist remarks) things come about, and I'm very happy it was dealt in a very quick and speedy manner. So, yeah, the right authorities took care of it," he said adding that fans should understand that they are all equal and refrain from making comments that make the atmosphere uncomfortable. We're all equal. Everybody's here to play cricket, and we're coming together for the game we love. And at the end of the day, we're here to do what we love, and that's all we're coming to do," Da Silva said.