With PSL win, Shaheen Shah Afridi becomes youngest captain to win T20 league

As Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans to win the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title, Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the youngest skipper ever to win a T20 league.

The 21-year-old Shaheen has surpassed the record held by Steve Smith who had won the Big Bash League with Sydney Sixers in 2012 at the age of just 22.

After winning PSL, Shaheen said: " It's a great achievement. We have been waiting for 6 years and I want to thank the Lahore crowd. They have come out in numbers and supported us throughout."

"A lot of people supported me, Hafeez guided me during a lot of pressure moments so thanks to all who supported me. The fight we showed as a team throughout the tournament is really fantastic and we had that attitude to fight till the last ball," he added.

Earlier this year, Shaheen Shah Afridi won the ICC Men's Cricketer of 2021 award. His performance against India in the T20 World Cup last year was one for the ages as he dismantled the Indian top-order.

Qalandars defeated Sultans by 42 runs to lift their maiden PSL trophy in front of 27, 000 Lahore spectators (houseful) at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Qalandars - losing finalists in PSL 5, finished last in the first four seasons and fifth in PSL 6 but chose the perfect setting to not only lift the trophy but also to pocket PKR 80 million while providing incredible joy and memories of a lifetime to their fans in their own backyard.

Batting second, Sultans were never quite in the hunt in their 181-run chase once their prolific opening partnership of Mohammad Rizwan (14) and Shan Masood (19) was dismantled.

( With inputs from ANI )

