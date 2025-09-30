Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Google Doodle Celebrates Start of ICC Women's ODI WC 13th Edition

The search engine giant Google is celebrating the beginning of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 with a special Doodle. The amazing fact that Google Doodle has shared is that the women's WC started two years before the Men’s Cricket World Cup. The 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup, since it was first held in 1973, begins today.

In this cricket tournament, the world’s top eight teams will participate in the prestigious event. The first match will be played today at the Guwahati stadium in Assam between Sri Lanka and India.

Google never missed a chance to celebrate events, people, historic dates, festivals and personalities. The search engine giant wrote "Google" with vibrant colour using cricket accessories, including bat, ball and stumps. Google, in its Doodle, used the letter O with the cricket ball and L as wickets.

Google celebrates the Women's Cricket World Cup with a doodle. pic.twitter.com/tIdUQbkZm1 — Izu (@outof22yards) September 30, 2025

“This Doodle celebrates the start of the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup — the 13th edition of the tournament since it was first held in 1973 (two years before the first Men’s Cricket World Cup),” the doodle read.

“The world’s eight teams will take the field to compete for the most coveted prize in women’s cricket. The first match takes place today in Guwahati between the tournament co-hosts, Sri Lanka and India. Good luck to all the players and teams competing!” it added.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, featuring teams including India, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, England, West Indies and Sri Lanka. All teams will compete with each other in the tournament with 31 matches.