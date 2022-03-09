Women's CWC: Played every ball on its merit, says Shemaine Campbelle after win against England

West Indies player Shemaine Campbelle emphasised on the pressure when she went out to bat and praised the team saying they did well in the field after the maiden win against England in the ICC Women's 50-over World Cup on Wednesday here in Dunedin.

A fighting bowling performance helped West Indies stun England by seven runs in the 7th match of the ongoing World Cup.

"There was some pressure when I went out to bat, we had lost some quick wickets and I tried to build a partnership. I gave myself a chance and played every ball on its merit. I knew as long as I stick in there the runs would come. We both are quick between the wickets but had to manage her (Nation) injury, I thought she played a great knock for the team as well," Shemaine Campbelle said in the post-match presentation where she received the Player of the Match honour.

"I thought the girls were good in the field today, we took some good catches but we just got to keep our nerve and we did that. We just have to go out there and put runs on the board, all in all it was a good game and we need to keep the focus going," she added.

Chasing 226, England lost its opening wicket in the ninth over as Deandra Dottin took a remarkable catch to send Lauren Winfield-Hill (16) back to the pavilion. Tammy Beaumont scored 46 but England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and after 27 overs, the score read 109/5 with England still needing 117 runs to win.

Danielle Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley scored 33 and 38 respectively and they kept England in the game. However, England kept losing wickets and they were reduced to 156/8. Kate Cross (27) and Sophie Ecclestone (33*) stitched together a stand of 61 runs for the ninth wicket, but Anisa Mohammed's brilliance in the 48th over helped West Indies win the match by seven runs.

( With inputs from ANI )

