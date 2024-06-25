Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on July 19

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the revised schedule for the Women’s Asia Cup 2024, set to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19 to July 28. India will face Pakistan in their first group game, under lights on July 19.

The tournament will open earlier that day with a match between the UAE and Nepal. Placed in Group A, India will then play the UAE on July 21 and Nepal on July 23. Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Malaysia.

India had claimed their seventh Women's Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the 2022 final held in Bangladesh. This year’s tournament will feature eight teams, an increase from the previous edition. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will be joined by the semifinalists of the Women’s Premier Cup 2024: UAE, Malaysia, Nepal, and Thailand.

The Women’s Asia Cup will be followed by the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh from October 3 to October 20.

