Women's T20 Challenge: Dottin, Harmanpreet guide Supernovas to 165/7 against Velocity in title clash

Brilliant knocks by Deandra Dottin and Harmanpreet Kaur guided Supernovas to 165/7 against Velocity in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge at MCA Stadium here on Saturday.

Dottin scored 62 while Harmanpreet smashed 43 to give their side a comfortable position in the first innings. For Velocity, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross and Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets each.

Put to bat first, Supernovas had a brilliant start as their openers Deandra Dottin and Priya Punia hammered Velocity bowlers all around the ground and gathered 73 runs in under 10 overs.

Dottin was in fine form as she smashed Sneh Rana for two consecutive sixes, snatching 15 runs. Velocity finally took a sigh of relief as Simran Bahadur gave her team a much-needed breakthrough by removing Priya Punia for 28 runs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur then came to the crease to anchor the innings with Dottin who was playing an aggressive game.

Dottin brought up her half-century off 33 balls in the 11th over of the innings. Dottin and Harmanpreet took their team's total beyond the 100-run mark in the 12th over. Harmanpreet also shifted gear and started hitting boundaries and sixes and the duo stitched out a 58 runs partnership.

Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma removed Dottin for 66 runs leaving the team's score at 131-2. Pooja Vastrakar came to bat next. Ayabonga Khaka delivered a fantastic ball and bowled out Vastrakar in the 17th over. In the next over, Kate Cross stuck two blows to dismiss Harmanpreet and Sophie Ecclestone.

Supernovas lost half their team by the 17th over. Deepti Sharma bagged her second wicket of the innings as she dismissed Sune Luus, who was caught by Radha Yadav in the 19th over.

In the 20th over, Simran Bahadur dismissed Harleen Deol and Supernovas ended at 165/7.

Brief scores: Supernovas 165/7 (Deandra Dottin 62, Harmanpreet Kaur 43, Deepti Sharma 2-20) vs Velocity.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor