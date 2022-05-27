Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma calls Kiran's half-century 'extraordinary'

Velocity captain Deepti Sharma said that all the players, especially Kiran Navgire's 69 runs inning were extraordinary and added that her team will make a strong comeback in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge.

The Trailblazers, despite winning the encounter against Velocity by 16 runs at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, couldn't keep Velocity under 158 and have thus been knocked out of the tournament on the basis of the NRR.

The star of the match, Kiran Navgire's innings of 69 runs guided her team to cross the 158 mark and even after losing, made it to the final match. While praising Navgire, Sharma said it was fun to watch her bat from the sidelines.

"Excited to be in the finals. The way we played as a team in both innings was extraordinary. In the second half, we did well, because the way Kiran batted was nothing short of extraordinary. It was fun watching her bat from the sidelines," said Sharma in a post-match presentation.

Talking about giving extra 25-30 runs to Trailblazers Sharma said, "We set our batting order keeping the target in mind. We gave 25-30 runs extra because of fielding and hopefully, we will make a comeback in the next game."

Coming to the match, the fifties from openers Sabbhineni Meghana (73 runs) and Jemima Rodrigues (66 runs) for Trailblazers also did not work to take the team to the final.

Trailblazers needed to restrict Velocity within 158 runs to enter the final but they failed as Velocity smashed 174/9 in 20 overs.

The final of the Women's T20 Challenge will be played between Velocity and Supernovas on Saturday at MCA Stadium in Pune.

( With inputs from ANI )

