IND-W vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI: Indian Clinches Series 2-1 with 6-Wicket Win Over New Zealand (Watch Video)

The Indian women's cricket team bounced back strongly against New Zealand, winning the third and final ODI of the three-match series by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this victory, India claimed the series 2-1.

Series ✅ #TeamIndia win the third and final #INDvNZ ODI by 6 wickets and complete a 2-1 series win over New Zealand



New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first but struggled initially, losing five wickets for just 88 runs. A crucial partnership between Brooke Halliday and Isabella Gaze helped stabilize the innings, allowing the White Ferns to reach a competitive total of 232 runs. Deepti Sharma was the standout bowler for India, taking three wickets.

In response, India had a shaky start but Smriti Mandhana regained her form, scoring a century and forming a key partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. After Mandhana's dismissal towards the end, Harmanpreet guided India to victory, ensuring their series win.