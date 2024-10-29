IND-W vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI: Indian Clinches Series 2-1 with 6-Wicket Win Over New Zealand (Watch Video)

The Indian women's cricket team bounced back strongly against New Zealand, winning the third and final ODI of the ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 29, 2024 08:49 PM2024-10-29T20:49:23+5:302024-10-29T20:56:09+5:30

IND-W vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI: Indian Clinches Series 2-1 with 6-Wicket Win Over New Zealand (Watch Video) | IND-W vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI: Indian Clinches Series 2-1 with 6-Wicket Win Over New Zealand (Watch Video)

IND-W vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI: Indian Clinches Series 2-1 with 6-Wicket Win Over New Zealand (Watch Video)

Next

The Indian women's cricket team bounced back strongly against New Zealand, winning the third and final ODI of the three-match series by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this victory, India claimed the series 2-1.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first but struggled initially, losing five wickets for just 88 runs. A crucial partnership between Brooke Halliday and Isabella Gaze helped stabilize the innings, allowing the White Ferns to reach a competitive total of 232 runs. Deepti Sharma was the standout bowler for India, taking three wickets.

In response, India had a shaky start but Smriti Mandhana regained her form, scoring a century and forming a key partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. After Mandhana's dismissal towards the end, Harmanpreet guided India to victory, ensuring their series win.

Open in app
Tags :India vs New ZealandCricket NewsHarmanpreet KaurSmriti mandanaDeepti Sharma