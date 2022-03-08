Women's World Cup: Committed to building on 74 in losing cause against Australia, says Beaumont

Dunedin, March 8 England opener Tammy Beaumont said on Tuesday that she is committed to building on her 74 in the opening loss to arch-rivals Australia when her side takes on the Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match at the University Oval here on Wednesday.

England came perilously close to a win in a high-scoring match, but fell 12 runs short in their chase of 310 against their Ashes rivals. The 30-year-old Beaumont, one of four players to make over 70 in the match, will be hoping for more of the same in Dunedin against the West Indies, who are on a high after defeating hosts New Zealand in the opener.

Following the three-run defeat, the White Ferns have bounced back with 34-year-old batting stalwart Suzie Bates scoring an unbeaten 79 in a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh at the University Oval here on Monday. It was Bates' maiden international outing on her home ground in Dunedin.

"I didn't watch yesterday (Monday's game) but obviously for Suzie to score runs on the home ground, great for her and I think so far the tournament has shown it is really high-scoring grounds and high-scoring games of cricket. As a batter that's good to see knowing that you're going to get value for shots and can build those innings in all the venues that we've got so far," said Beaumont to ICC.

"For me, I'm rubbing my hands and ready to get out there."

Dunedin will be hosting its third game on the same wicket with Monday's tie between the White Ferns and Bangladesh heavily affected by rain. The damp conditions and a slightly worn-out pitch brought spinners into that game but Beaumont is not expecting a different approach from their match against Australia.

"I don't necessarily think there's too much to change in approach to the game. Although we didn't get over the line, that's the highest we've chased in a chase. We could probably have tightened up a little bit in the field and with the ball, we bowled quite a few extras.

"I don't think the strategy is going to be too different, our bowling tactics have been exceptional for a number of years now in both ODI and T20 cricket. I'm fully backing the likes of Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross they've all been absolutely exceptional for us Sophie Ecclestone I think is the best spinner in the world in my opinion," added Beaumont.

Beaumont will be coming up against a familiar face in Deandra Dottin, the final-over hero of the West Indies' surprise win first up. Dottin was part of the London Spirit side in The Hundred that also featured Beaumont and England captain Heather Knight.

West Indies skipper Taylor and Hayley Matthews, who blasted 119 to set up the New Zealand win, also played in The Hundred and for all-rounder Chinelle Henry that experience will be invaluable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor