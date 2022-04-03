Women's World Cup: Cricketing world left in awe of Alyssa Healy's brilliant 170

Christchurch, April 3 Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy on Sunday broke the record for the highest individual score in a Cricket World Cup final, men's or women's, with a brilliant knock of 170 against England in the final of the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup at Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Healy made her 170 runs off 138 deliveries, hitting 26 fours, in what was undoubtedly one of the greatest ODI knocks of all time. The right-handed batter's efforts meant Australia posted a gigantic 356/5 after being asked to bat first by England.

This was Healy's second successive hundred in the tournament after making 129 against West Indies in the semifinal. Her overall tally now stands at 509 runs, the most by a player in a single edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup.

Healy's brilliance left the cricketing world in awe of her whirlwind exploits and took to Twitter to applaud Healy.

"Well done @ahealy77 on your magnificent hundred in the final of the World Cup, such a fantastic innings (two clap emjois) @AusWomenCricket #CWC22," wrote former Australia cricketer Karen Rolton.

"This is ridiculous from @ahealy77!! We are witnessing the best innings ever in a FINAL!! I repeat a @cricketworldcup final! #CWC22," tweeted former Australia all-rounder and commentator Lisa Sthalekar.

"Why is Healy so good? Showed patience when the ball was moving early, attacked the off-spinner, went through the gears and now in full flair mode. Also, she was dropped on 41 which you can't do #CWC22," commented former England pacer and commentator Isa Guha.

Guha further wrote on Twitter, "How many times do we say big game player. Healy - one of the greatest (fire) #CWC22."

"Alyssa Healy gives another master class in a World Cup final. 170 runs from 138 balls as Australia fly high @cricketworldcup #CWC22 #Final #TeamAustralia," wrote former India batter and commentator Anjum Chopra.

"Possibly the best ODI knock ever (claps). Top work!," tweeted former Pakistan batter Nain Abidi.

"Yes Midge @ahealy77 100," typed former Australia pacer Brett Lee.

"Yep, not bad @ahealy77," tweeted Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins.

"So bloody awesome!! What a superstar (five clap emojis). @ahealy77 (five Australia flags)," commented Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

