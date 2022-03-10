Women's World Cup: Hopefully we can go and defend that score of 260, says Amelia

Hamilton, March 10 New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr said she is hopeful of her team being able to defend the score of 260/9 against India in the eighth match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Seddon Park on Thursday.

In her knock of 50 off 64 balls, Amelia took her time and was given an early life by Yastika Bhatia at deep square leg on a sweep off Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

"I would've liked to kick on and get a bit more, nice to bat with Amy, the way batted she was class and the way Katey Martin finished at the end, hopefully we can go and defend that score of 260," said Amelia in a mid-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

She looked solid in sweeping the spinners and looked lovely in timing the cover drive as well as the lofted shots. Though she fell eventually while trying to sweep off Gayakwad, Amelia ensured that the tempo of New Zealand's innings was maintained despite India making a comeback in the last eight overs.

"I have done a lot of work on playing spin this winter, at the moment it seems to be going well but it's not always like that," Amelia stated about her improved play against spin.

Talking about the conditions and pitch at Seddon Park, Amelia remarked, "It's a pretty good batting wicket, under lights hoping for it to grip a bit more and for some hold. Looking forward to going out there and having a bowl."

"We would have liked 270-plus, but we have got 260, our job as a bowling and fielding unit is to go and defend that. With the team we have, we are very capable of that."

