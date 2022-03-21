Women's World Cup: Nida Dar spins magic, restricts West Indies to 89/7

Hamilton, March 21 Pakistan's 35-year-old off-spinner Nida Dar spun magic around West Indies players, taking four wickets and restricting them to 89/7 in 20 overs, after a prolonged rain delay reduced the ICC Women's World Cup league game to 20-overs-a-side at Seddon Park on Monday.

Pakistan, who are out of the completion having lost all four games so far, had something positive to show in the fifth game against the Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies, who are alive in the tournament with three wins from five outings so far.

Nida Dar was mighty impressive, registering figures of 4/10 in her four overs.

It was a steady start for West Indies in the Powerplay, with Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews helping their side to 19/0. Pakistan though struck immediately after, with Matthews attempting a big heave against Fatima Sana and holing out to backward point for 1.

Deandra Dottin also could not convert her good start to a big score, being caught and bowled by Nida Dar for 27 off 35 deliveries. Skipper Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle tried to steady the ship for their side.

However, their woes against spin continued, with the batters looking all at sea against the tweakers. Campbelle was outthought by Nida Dar, running down the wicket but failing to get to the pitch of the delivery and Sidra Nawaz would then do the job to stump Campbelle for 7.

Chedean Nation also failed to contribute, with Omaima Sohail dismissing her for a duck. The struggles continued as Pakistan ended up scalping an incredible team hat-trick. Nida Dar scalped the wickets of Kycia Knight (8) and Chinelle Henry (0) in the 16th over before Stafanie Taylor was caught and bowled by Nashra Sundhu for 18 on the first ball of the next over.

Wickets at regular intervals helped Pakistan restrict their opponents to an under-par score of 89/7 in 20 overs, though Afy Fletcher chipped in with a handy 7-ball unbeaten 12 at the end.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof called it right at the toss, electing to bowl first. The ground staff worked tirelessly to get the ground ready for play after inclement weather all morning.

Brief scores: West Indies 89/7 in 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 27; Nida Dar 4/10) vs Pakistan.

