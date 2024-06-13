Florida Floods Threaten Pakistan's Super 8 Qualification in T20 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video)

As the excitement for the T20 World Cup heats up, cricket fans find themselves facing an unexpected challenge in Lauderhill, Florida. The region, set to host crucial matches including India vs. Canada, Ireland vs. USA, and Pakistan vs. Ireland, is currently grappling with severe flooding.In the lead-up to these highly anticipated games, heavy rains have inundated the area, raising concerns about the feasibility of the matches. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to issue an official statement regarding the potential rescheduling or relocation of these matches.

The condition in Florida.



- India Vs Canada, Ireland Vs USA and Pakistan Vs Ireland are set to take place in Lauderhill, Florida. pic.twitter.com/11zPRpVovX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 13, 2024

India registered a seven-wicket win over United States at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York on Wednesday. The win confirmed India of a Super Eight spot as the side now has 6 points with a game to go in Group A. India's win in the game means that Pakistan's chances to qualify for the next stage is now completely dependent on the United States vs Ireland game on June 14. If USA lose that game, Pakistan will have a clear chance of winning against Ireland and entering the Super Eight with four points to their credit. However, if USA go on to win the game, they will enter the next round with 6 points and Pakistan will be eliminated from the tournament as they can reach to a maximum of four points. If there is a washout USA will qualify with five points and Pakistan even after a win against Ireland will fail to qualify with just four points.