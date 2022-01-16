Wood's maiden Ashes five-fer keeps England's hope alive in fifth Test (Dinner, Day 3 )

Mark Wood's maiden five-wicket haul in Ashes helped England stage a comeback on Day 3 in the fifth Test against Australia on Sunday.

Wood picked four wickets in the first session on Day 3 as Australia went to the Dinner break with eight down for 141. The hosts were 121/8 before Alex Carey helped Australia extend the lead to 256 in the second innings.

Resuming Day 3, Australia didn't have a great start as Wood wreaked havoc and dismantled the hosts' middle order.

Wood's spell in the first session on Sunday has ensured England remain in the game after getting bowled out for 188 in the first innings.

On Saturday, Pat Cummins' four-wicket haul backed up by a gritty batting performance by Steve Smith had helped Australia gain full control against England on Day 2.

Australia ended the day at 37/3 -- with the hosts leading by 152 runs.

After gaining a lead of 115, Australia got off to a dreadful start as the hosts lost David Warner (0) on the third ball of the second innings.

The left-handed batter was sent back to the pavilion by his arch-nemesis Stuart Broad. Soon after, Marnus Labuschagne (5) was dismissed by Chris Woakes, reducing Australia to 5/2 in the fourth over.

Brief Scores: Australia 303 and 141/8 (Alex Carey 40*; Mark Wood 5-32 Stuart Broad 2-42); England 188 all out (Chris Woakes 36, Joe Root 34; Pat Cummins 4-45)

( With inputs from ANI )

